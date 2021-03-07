Congressman Lloyd Smucker was, in my view, complicit with then-President Donald Trump in his plan to nullify Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. The Lancaster County Republican Party has, at least through its silence, implicitly approved of this attempt.

Then the party considered censure of Sen. Pat Toomey for his vote of conscience in the Trump impeachment trial.

More than 100 years ago, a doomed band played as the Titanic sank. I wonder if this upside-down posture of the Lancaster County Republicans will deliver it the same fate as the Titanic suffered.

Bruce A. Hepburn

Warwick Township