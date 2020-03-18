There President Donald Trump goes again. After more than three years in office, he is now blaming his administration’s disastrous response to the novel coronavirus crisis on — drum roll, please — former President Barack Obama. Of course, this is another among thousands of falsehoods. But as Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated so presidentially, let’s save that for another day. Are Benghazi-like hearings in our future? Seriously, does Trump have any credibility with anyone anymore? Remember the television ad the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ran concerning Trump’s ability to respond to a nuclear crisis? Who knew that ad would be a metaphor for a microscopic virus?

So what do we do now? Maybe for once in his life, Trump should listen to those far smarter than he. Allow the health experts to guide us. Save the blame game for another day.

Jon J. Segro

Manheim Township