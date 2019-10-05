What does Jesus tell his followers about the end of this Earth age? It’s this: For many shall come in my name, saying “I am Christ,” and they shall deceive many.
Christ also tells of wars and rumors of wars and earthquakes in diverse places. Jesus says brother shall betray brother to death. And the world will hate all Christians and deliver them up to councils.
If the Antichrist entered today, I wonder if all the news programs would declare him the true Christ. This country has fallen far from God. We took God from our schools when I was a child and now we have our children shooting each other, and we wonder why.
Most churches don’t even preach the Ten Commandments anymore, for fear the people will not fill the offering plate.
We have a state that sells alcohol and then makes money arresting drunken drivers — and the lawyers fill their pockets.
Now we have a governor who wants to sell recreational marijuana just a few months after he was crying on TV about drug overdose deaths.
Yes, we are in the end-times because God said our rulers will be as children, and they are. Just like the fresh smell after a spring rain, you can see the signs everywhere.
It’s time for us as a nation and people to drop to our knees and pray to God for mercy and direction. Stop following man’s agenda, like with climate change. God’s Bible tells how it ends.
Glen Fry
East Cocalico Township