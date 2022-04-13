This letter is in response to two articles by LNP | LancasterOnline — “Woman dies in crash” on March 30 and “Plan to address crashes” on April 8. These two articles highlighted the dangerous intersection of Lititz Road and Route 72 (Manheim Pike).

Since February, two lives were lost at this intersection — a 75-year-old woman on March 29 and a 10-year-old girl on Feb. 9. Both of these tragedies involved tractor-trailers. Truly, this is heartbreaking. How many more lives will be lost here before a permanent fix is done?

The second article mentioned the fact that a quick, temporary solution — an “intersection warning treatment” — is being sought by East Hempfield Township and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Also mentioned in this article is that a long-term solution is being worked on.

After reading the first article, I immediately thought of two solutions. First, lowering the speed limit on that section of the road and enforcing it. Second, putting a traffic light at that intersection.

A few days after the first article, I read a suggestion for a better fix — constructing a roundabout there. The problem with a traffic light is that speeding vehicles still run red lights. A roundabout would slow down everyone.

Both temporary and long-term solutions should be put into place as soon as possible.

Dick Boyer

Manheim Township