In today’s strike-prone atmosphere, unions rightfully claim that businesses are making big money. They want a piece of the action, and I can’t blame them. Companies should pay a fair wage.

What happens, though, if in that new contract — which may run several years — the company insists on a clause that says if the profits decline, then the membership will take a cut in pay at least equal to, if not more than, the increase they got? Would the union membership approve that?

Companies should not base their wages and benefits on their profit margins. And unions should not base their demands on what could be short-term company profits.

Jon Heck

Neffsville