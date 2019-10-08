I do my part to recycle, but I believe these recent attempts to ban plastic straws are simply going too far.
A friend of mine has spoken to a corporate executive who states they are currently recycling plastic straws. He sees no need to ban them when, in fact, they can be recycled. It’s just another liberal, environmental, far-left idea they want to ram down our throats.
One liberal idea I do agree with is legalizing recreational marijuana. I say this because why not legalize it, tax it and then use those tax dollars to reduce property taxes? I am currently retired and on a fixed income, as are many Pennsylvanians, and I am tired of paying taxes to educate children of people who don’t want to work and who just continue to have children and then expect the school system to feed them and babysit them.
Our legislators continually promise to work on reducing property taxes, but continually do nothing. Maybe try this method to reduce property taxes, and maybe increase the sales tax also.
I for one would welcome the opportunity to try marijuana, as my doctor took me off my arthritis medicine because it was affecting my kidneys. Maybe marijuana would help.
So come on legislators, get off your butts and do something about ever-increasing property taxes, which are forcing many senior citizens out of their homes. I for one am watching, and I do vote.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township