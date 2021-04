Let’s clear things up: It’s absolutely OK that businesses and corporations are “people” when they contribute millions upon millions of dollars to your favorite conservative candidates, per the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision.

But when these same “people” use their voices to criticize what they view as a repressive and regressive election law (or anything else conservatives don’t like), well, there will be “consequences.”

Jeff McCloud

Elizabethtown