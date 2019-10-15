I am troubled by what I think is a lack of concern on the part of Congressman Lloyd Smucker concerning President Donald Trump and possible criminal actions and violations of the president’s oath of office.
A whistleblower came forward with information and took the appropriate steps to make a complaint. It is reported that a second whistleblower also has come forward. Does Smucker give some thought to the possibility that the president might have done the country some grave harm, broken the law or violated his oath of office?
No, he does not. He sends out a press release in which he says, “The Democrats have made clear that their partisan obstruction agenda of impeaching the president is more important than actually solving the issues the American people elected us to solve.”
The president’s action in pushing for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son is repulsive and reminds me of the action of a gangster. But Smucker is silent. Does he think it is morally right for the president to use taxpayer funds for his own personal political gain? Tell your constituents and stop attacking your colleagues who think it is serious enough to consider impeachment.
Smucker can have a different opinion on the matter and vote yes or no on impeachment should it come to that, but he should not mean-mouth people whose views are different from his.
Joseph Manning
Lititz