The sky is blue. Water is hydrogen and oxygen. The Earth is warming. Life begins at conception. These are facts of science, real science.

Even moments before birth, it is still legal in some states to end a child’s life. Yes, based on real science, it is a child. Is it not therefore an act of violence to end a child’s life?

Our former president will possibly be convicted in the Senate impeachment trial for inciting violence on Jan. 6. Five adults died the day the U.S. Capitol was violently stormed, and that is terrible. However, about 2,500 children a day die in the United States from violence in their building — their mother’s womb.

It is hypocritical that the current president believes that the previous president incited violence on Jan. 6, and yet allows violence against about 2,500 children a day.

The violence against the children is of a far greater magnitude than the violence against the adults at the U.S. Capitol. There is no greater hypocrisy than this, if in fact science is real. Is science always real, or only when it is convenient to a particular narrative?

It is understandable that some pregnancies are unplanned and there is a desire for a way out of the situation. But violence is not the solution. Violence begets violence.

There are many community resources to assist women with unplanned pregnancies who need financial assistance or lack family support. Also, fathers must be real men and be responsible for the new lives they helped to create, even if only financially.

Robert Lowe

Lititz