In response to Stacie Blake’s Feb. 3 op-ed (“Access to legal abortion is a fundamental right”), I would ask, “What are the fundamental rights of the baby?”

Blake states that the “safety and futures of members of our community” are at stake. I couldn’t agree more. In fact, their “safety and futures” are being terminated — permanently — and have been for the past 49 years.

For those of us who oppose abortion, that opposition is rooted in the belief that all life is sacred, a gift from God. Any discussion of abortion must come back to that fundamental belief.

I believe that any support for abortion is a denial of that belief, for, if life is sacred, it must be protected. One cannot profess the sanctity of life and at the same time condone abortion. No matter how difficult or tragic the circumstances of a woman’s pregnancy may be — and there’s no denying that there are too many difficult and tragic pregnancies — the baby — and it is a baby — is a life.

Opposing abortion is not an opposition to or denial of health care. Quite the contrary. I believe that to refer to abortion as “health care” is perhaps the most tragic and unfortunate oxymoron there is. How can the intentional ending of a life be considered “health care”?

The only thing that is denied by outlawing abortion is the mother’s — and she is a mother — ability to order the killing of her own child. Such killing is not allowed after the baby is born; why should it be allowed before the baby is born?

The only fundamental difference between an unborn child and a birthed child is time. Both are children. Both are lives.

Dave Healey

Manheim Township