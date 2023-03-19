I am writing in response to “Religious persecution happening in US,” a letter in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Wikipedia defines religious persecution as “the systematic mistreatment of an individual or a group of individuals as a response to their religious beliefs or affiliations or their lack thereof” (emphasis is mine).

It's known that Christians suffer persecution in African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries where other religions hold the majority.

Christian publications sound the alarm of worldwide Christian persecution. In 2022, Christianity Today provided a list of countries where “it’s hardest to follow Jesus.”

The United States is not on the list.

Open Doors Ministries lists the 12 nations guilty of “extreme persecution” of Christians: Afghanistan, North Korea, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, India and Saudi Arabia.

The United States is not on that list.

In a 2022 report, Open Doors Ministries estimated that 360 million Christians live in countries where Christian persecution is significant, with thousands being murdered and imprisoned and with Christian churches and facilities being destroyed.

Some American Christians talk of persecution here, but that is what real persecution looks like.

The FBI has listed Jewish people as the most persecuted religious group in the United States every year since 1991.

The March 5 letter writer gives examples of persecution that may be considered very mild or simply vandalism. Asking children in a museum to remove hats bearing an anti-abortion message isn’t persecution.

The writer might consider scaling down the indulgence of Christian propaganda publications and coming back to the reality that Christian persecution in the U.S. is minimal.

Enjoy the religious freedoms we have in this country.

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata Township