I’m thinking that, every single day of the week, there must be thousands of interactions between police and the public that go on without any violent action between the parties involved.

But nobody mentions this, as it’s not news. What becomes news is the one interaction that turns violent and in which it appears that the police officers involved are responsible. And it is that one interaction that screams across the land amid the blaring of media trumpets.

And I’m reading that some anti-fascist groups and their supporters want all the police across the country to be defunded. But then what? Do they think we will all live in peace and harmony thereafter? What’s their game plan after the police are gone? It makes no sense.

Admittedly, the Minneapolis police officer was clearly wrong in what he did. He’s been arrested and will be dealt with. His fellow officers who accompanied him on the scene might also be arrested.

Is this worth all of the already hurting businesses that have been destroyed and the people who have been injured and killed? Have we as a people no sense of decency?

George Kuruc

Ephrata