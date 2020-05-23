As we take this moment in time to choose our path and our response to the challenges of this pandemic, please remember that we are also all responsible (and privileged) to vote. The primary is June 2. Request your mail-in ballot now (votespa.com).

We are familiar with information on local candidates for Congress and the state Legislature. And, of course, president. But can you name the Democratic auditor general candidates? Let me help. Please join me and support Christina Hartman for Pennsylvania auditor general. She is talented, committed, energetic and willing to hold government accountable to taxpayers.

On June 2, or by mail, vote for Christina Hartman for auditor general.

Laurence Carroll

Manheim Township