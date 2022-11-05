The midterm elections are Tuesday. This election is very important! Your vote counts!

Here is a list of just a few of the many past elections that were very close:

1962: Governors in Maine, Rhode Island and North Dakota were elected by an average of one vote per precinct.

1977: Vermont state representative Sydney Nixon was seated by a vote of 570 to 569. In a recount, he actually lost to opponent Robert Edmond, 572 to 571. Nixon resigned his seat.

1989: A Lansing, Michigan, school district millage proposition failed when the final recount resulted in a tie. The school board had to reduce its budget by $2.5 million.

1994: After the top two candidates finished in a tie, a Ping-Pong ball was used to determine the winner of a state House seat in Wyoming.

2000: After a recount, the presidential election of George W. Bush in Florida was decided by 537 votes, giving him the state and thus the election.

2006: Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District seat was won by only 94 votes.

2008: A Stockton, California, school board seat was won by just a single vote.

2010: In Nevada primaries, a race for county commissioner finished in a dead heat, while a district attorney race was decided by only three votes.

Lillian Hill

Marietta