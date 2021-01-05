To Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine:

I think a question that is asked of COVID-19 patients on a form is, “Did you go to a restaurant?”

What percentage of people, on the same form, said they only went to a restaurant? No grocery store, no big-box store (Walmart, Target, state liquor store, Home Depot, Lowe’s) or other business.

Restaurants are also an essential business. I believe they reduce the number of private get-togethers, where COVID-19 guidelines might not be followed as strictly. I looked, but I could not find any information on this point. Please provide this type of informative information — not just your self-serving boilerplate information.

Jon Heck

Ephrata