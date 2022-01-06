Letters to the editor

Thank you for the Brad Bumsted column in the Dec. 31 LNP (“Pledges by lawmakers to curb raises dubious”).

I hope that future articles might explain how to:

1. Decrease the size of the Legislature. (Pennsylvania is the fifth-most populous state in the nation according to the 2020 census, yet Pennsylvania citizens pay for the largest full-time legislature in the nation.)

2. Index the pay rate of legislators to something approximating the average income level of the people they represent.

Cindi Hendricks

East Petersburg

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags