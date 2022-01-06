Thank you for the Brad Bumsted column in the Dec. 31 LNP (“Pledges by lawmakers to curb raises dubious”).

I hope that future articles might explain how to:

1. Decrease the size of the Legislature. (Pennsylvania is the fifth-most populous state in the nation according to the 2020 census, yet Pennsylvania citizens pay for the largest full-time legislature in the nation.)

2. Index the pay rate of legislators to something approximating the average income level of the people they represent.

Cindi Hendricks

East Petersburg