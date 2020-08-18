After reading the Aug. 11 op-ed by state Rep. Russ Diamond (“Anti-mask state lawmaker defends use of Levine’s words”), I had to wait several days to allow his thoughts to sink in, so I hope this isn’t old news. After claiming that he doesn’t care whether Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania top health official, is transgender, he immediately does a complete reversal and attacks her four times in his short, eight-paragraph rant.

Near the end of his verbal attack, Diamond promises everyone that he will use “every tool” available to fight his fight. I assume that this means he will pattern himself after his idol and use all of the tools that his lying, racist, homophobic, narcissistic, xenophobic leader in the White House has used to tear this country apart over the past four years.

I really feel sorry for the people of Lebanon County, who must now realize that they made one of the biggest mistakes of their lives in voting for Diamond. I can only hope that, in the next election, they will have regained their senses and vote out of office Diamond and his idol, President Donald Trump, who both hold political positions that they have no business being in.

Richard Hibshman

East Hempfield Township