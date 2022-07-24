I agree with Christopher Brooks’ June 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column “Lancaster city not heeding its own noise regulations” and the July 10 letter “Agrees about noise in city” calling for the City of Lancaster to stop granting variances for amplified sound in neighborhood parks.

The City of Lancaster maintains that a social club on North Queen Street is a public nuisance. “The conduct of (the club’s operators) irreparably harms and affects citizens of the city by disturbing their sleep as well as their enjoyment of their homes and businesses,” the city wrote in its request for a preliminary injunction this month.

Ever since the renovations to the Sixth Ward Memorial Park in 2010, that neighborhood has had issues with events with amplified sound. Should we file a injunction against the city for exactly the same reasons that it requested an injunction against the social club? The City of Lancaster is a public nuisance. The conduct of Lancaster city, by allowing amplified sound in neighborhood parks, irreparably harms and affects neighbors by disturbing their sleep, destroying their quality of life and ruining their enjoyment of their homes.

I am not proposing to ban events — just stop granting variances for amplified sound.

Jack Tracy

Lancaster