It is incumbent upon the Elizabethtown Borough Council and the Elizabethtown Police Department to investigate who brought in the armed militia for the June 6 protest in Elizabethtown.

It is also, in my view, incumbent upon the Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce to request that all the shop owners who had chartreuse green tape pasted on the outside of their shops paste it on permanently — so residents know where not to shop.

Niels Norby Jr. told LNP | LancasterOnline that the Carlisle Light Infantry were brought in because of a concern that outside groups could be called in to cause trouble (“Who called out armed militia?” June 11).

Brought in by who? What does he think his group is? What did its presence at the protest cause?

Men armed with guns on the rooftops of buildings in downtown Elizabethtown! This is serious business, and it must be addressed.

William Yovanovich

Elizabethtown