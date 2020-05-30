Consider the difference between nonpartisan and prejudicial systems of justice. The first is required for democracy, the other is the hallmark of tyranny.

For good reason, a free and fair society requires institutions of oversight, inquiry and investigation. Our system places that responsibility in Congress and the Department of Justice. The failure to fulfill that duty is potential corruption and abuse of power. Summary dismissal of inspectors is subversive of accountability.

In order for this process rightly to be initiated, certain indicators — call them “red flags” or “trip wires” — must be in place, so agents of the people are ready to act. Campaign contacts with foreign government and refusal to release subpoenaed financial records are certainly sufficient grounds.

When egregious malfeasance is evident, a fire alarm goes off, setting into motion a full-scale investigation. In contrast, partisanship distracts from the issue. Functional democracy depends upon professional civil servants. Corruption appoints political hacks and cronies.

The present situation reminds me of the reply two umpires gave to a reporter when asked as to how they call balls and strikes. Somewhat modestly, the one said, “I calls them as I sees them.” More arrogantly, the second pronounced, “Until I calls them, they ain’t!” That’s the difference between justice and prejudice.

President Donald Trump’s political style is antagonistic, based upon invective and vituperation, retaliation and recrimination. U.S. Attorney General William Barr is his unapologetic accomplice. Now consider who is for a nation of laws and who is for partisanship.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown