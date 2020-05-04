In biblical times, “economic ramifications” weren’t considered in times of famine, disease or warfare. A majority were self-employed or indentured to owners of businesses, land and/or livestock. The idea of the government providing for the general welfare did not exist. If you didn’t work, you didn’t eat. Few, perhaps, were overweight. Armies had no “logistical infrastructure” — they plundered. If they didn’t plunder, they didn’t eat.

Government policies today have allowed for a failing social structure. What’s needed is a new paradigm, serving the people.

A recent letter (“Rethinking our social structures,” April 25) says the time is right for a new paradigm, suggesting what sounds like a call for socialism. Our country has worked at the current social structure for several hundred years. It’s that of individuals striving to put bread on the table — including those with physical or mental disabilities, who receive therapies and encouragement to take part in the “make your way in the world” paradigm (capitalist democracy).

One alternative may be reverting to plundering (socialism), but a better paradigm existed before greed began to derail capitalist democracy. Needed are policies that make all people into workers and all workers into owners with a living wage in their chosen employment, for example Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act, which puts forth such a paradigm modification. Government should not espouse socialism, nor plunder to underwrite it.

Every day cannot be a day of rest (Sabbath) for the able-bodied of working age wanting to eat.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township