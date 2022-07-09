In Colonial times, we Americans railed against our British overlords and adopted a Constitution that created a democratic government and institutions designed to prevent an authoritarian dictatorship in the future.

So why is it that many of our fellow citizens continue to be mesmerized by a self-absorbed, narcissistic cult leader who is a grifter and wannabe authoritarian dictator? This is a man who seems only to be interested in accumulating money and power — an aristocrat who despises and looks down upon the very people who support him, terming average Americans “losers.”

Let’s keep in mind that the U.S. government and its institutions were designed to protect the weak from the powerful. And, although not perfect, they are our only bulwark against the rise of authoritarianism.

If we want a government of the people, by the people and for the people — rather than of the wealthy, by the political action committees and for the corporations — we’d better start electing representatives who aren’t bought and paid for.

To our “freedom”-loving friends, here is a quote from Peter Marshall (1902-1949), who served as chaplain of the U.S. Senate: “May we think of freedom not as the right to do as we please but as the opportunity to do what is right.”

David Myer

Manheim Township