Spooky Nook Sports is about to get much spookier.

For those of us whose concept of America appears to be a country that was created by — and is for the sole use of — white, English-speaking, heterosexual Christians, the upcoming “ReAwaken America Tour” at Spooky Nook Sports is a must-do event. It features a star-studded casts of felons, serial fibbers, reality deniers and conspiracy theorists.

All others need not attend.

Dave Kob

Lancaster