The July 10 letter “Concerns about electric vehicles” was, in my view, filled with bonkers conspiracy theories and misinformation. It claimed that President Joe Biden is causing gas prices to skyrocket to “force” Americans to buy electric vehicles in order to “bankrupt” them (for reasons unexplained).

The war in Ukraine is causing gas prices to skyrocket globally. U.S. gas prices are determined by international oil prices, so I believe that the energy “independence” we were promised with “drill, baby, drill” was a lie.

Some electric vehicles are now as cheap as gas-powered vehicles, and they will soon be much, much cheaper. There are long waiting lists for them, because we can’t make them fast enough. They’re cheaper to maintain and cheaper to run and, amazingly, Morgan Stanley analysts predict that they could cost only about $5,000 in the near future.

Solar and wind energy are projected to be “essentially free” by 2030. Those renewable energy sources will also save us trillions that worsening climate disasters will otherwise cost us, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The letter writer fears “roving blackouts” this summer, but conveniently neglects to mention they’ll be caused by continually rising temperatures caused by global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

The letter writer claims there is “no plan” for an adequate clean energy grid, apparently unaware of Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal now in Congress — which the GOP refuses to support — to create a nationwide clean energy grid.

As for lithium for recyclable electric vehicle batteries, we get it from China because it’s cheaper than mining it here, but we can always get it — and all the rare-earth elements we need for electric vehicles — from Canada. It has plenty.

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township