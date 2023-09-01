I want to begin by stating that it is not my intention to denigrate pit bulls and their owners.

At the recent Philadelphia conference of Moms for Liberty, the delegates were instructed to take on a “pit bull mentality” in their school districts.

A “pit bull mentality” in our school districts is the last thing we need.

School boards must be organizations focused on the education and the well-being of the district’s children and must be able to discuss issues and find workable solutions. We have seen this dedication in Warwick School District with the passage of reasoned policies regarding library materials and equality.

As we approach the fall election, I would encourage all Warwick voters to consider the seven Support Warwick Schools candidates: Kimberly Regennas, Amanda Chap, Lydia Walker de Ardon, Kellye McMillion, Cynthia Wingenroth, Dick Hall and Cyndi DeLong.

During the next two months before the election, go to supportwarwickschools.org and learn more about these candidates. They will be available in the community to talk with you and answer your questions.

Let’s take politics out of our school board elections and look at each individual running for office, examine their backgrounds and experience and select those best qualified to represent the children in the Warwick School District. This is not a place for a pit bull mentality.

Harriette Droke

Lititz