No matter how you slice it, life is a series of choices.

If you borrow funds, no matter what the reason, the expectation of the loan contract is that it will be paid back, as it is a legal promissory note.

I am certain that the majority of our taxpaying citizens understand this basic social principle. However, we struggle when our leadership is willing to insist upon bypassing these norms, picking winners and losers.

That is where they are losing us — risking our fragile republic for the sake of garnering votes for 2024.

To those who support this thievery: Watch out, because they will eventually turn on you when the grass is greener on the other side of the fence.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata