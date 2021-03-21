The March 14 letter “Cuomo shouldn’t be excused” asks, “Why are the allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo considered acceptable by some?”

In my opinion, the answers are simple: Those who consider Cuomo’s actions acceptable are Democrats and, in my view, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion is too liberal to print anything negative about Democrats.

Ruth Rosciolo

Paradise

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.