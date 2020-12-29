On Nov. 19, one day after the 42nd anniversary of the Jonestown, Guyana, massacre, in which more than 900 followers, at the direction of cult leader Jim Jones, committed suicide or were murdered, LNP | LancasterOnline featured an article with the headline “Permanent Fixture?” as its lead story on the front page.

The Associated Press article was accompanied by a chilling spectacle — a photo of a huge video screen image of President Donald Trump, a seeming cult leader transfixing a stuporous, adoring throng.

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen — apparently confident that Trump won’t be in prison sometime after Jan. 20 when he is out of office and no longer protected by presidential immunity — wrote what I believe is one of his most mindless, delusional screeds to date for the Nov. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline. He laid out his harebrained “eight-point plan” for Trump to reclaim the presidency in four years.

Choosing one from among a smorgasbord of inanities, Thiessen touted Operation Warp Speed as one of Trump’s greatest legacies. While one of the most promising vaccines was developed by Pfizer, funding for its development was not provided by the federal government, as claimed by the Trump administration. Instead, funding came from the German government, through Pfizer’s German partner, BioNTech SE.

After four years of floating on oceans of misinformation and falsehood, this hallucinatory farce, this crazy train, this abortive, convulsive attempt at governance, this national embarrassment is about to end. Sadly, Trump and his demagogic jingoism will yet cast their diabolical spell.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster