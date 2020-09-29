In reading about the recent fatal police shooting of Ricardo Miguel Muñoz, I wondered if things might have gone differently had there been an alternative to inpatient psychiatric hospitalization — like a crisis respite center.

Such facilities can offer a safe short-term space for people in extreme states. They offer peer support, but without intimidating features like locked wards, and paternalistic treatment models.

Other cities and counties that have them have found that they cost taxpayers around one-fifth the price of regular inpatient care, and people who stay in them almost always give glowing reviews. Lancaster had one for a couple years, but it was closed. Perhaps it’s time to give them another chance.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township