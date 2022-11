I was watching the recent election returns on ABC. David Muir, the nightly news anchor, was speaking when the Florida results came in, showing an overwhelming landslide for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the reelection of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Muir asked the pundits seated with him, “Have we lost Florida to the Republicans?”

Just exactly who is the “we” Muir was referring to?

Thomas Morrow

Penn Township