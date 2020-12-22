In its editorial addressing indoor dining lockdowns, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board characterized the Great Barrington Declaration as “lousy science” (“Dine-in debate,” Dec. 18 editorial).

Perhaps the board is unaware that the authors of the declaration research and teach at Harvard, Stanford and Oxford, each with leading expertise in immunology and medicine.

Obviously, scientific experts disagree on many subjects. But in order to make such a definitive statement, I’m wondering at what leading institutions the “experts” of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board have practiced their own expertise in these subjects?

Jeffrey S. Trimbath

Manheim Township