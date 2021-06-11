Many years ago I was a student at James Buchanan Elementary school in Lancaster.

I was surprised to read that the School District of Lancaster school board has changed the school’s name because Buchanan owned slaves in an era when doing so was common. In my view, this is a good example of the “cancel culture woke police.”

George Washington owned slaves while he was president. Should we change the name of Washington, D.C.? Thomas Jefferson owned over 600 slaves.

Should Buchanan’s Wheatland estate be removed from Lancaster?

Matt Seventko

East Hempfield Township