Charges of manslaughter have been dropped against an Alabama woman who had originally been charged when her actions allegedly led to herself being shot and her unborn child being killed (“No prosecution for woman who was shot,” July 4 brief).
Two beings got shot simultaneously.
That woman’s choice of behavior was originally found to be the cause of death of her unborn child, and it could happen again if a pregnant woman anywhere indulges in dangerous behavior.
But that should not be considered criminal (even in a late-term pregnancy). Why?
Any danger — even drugs — that a woman inflicts on her body is done to her own body.
A person who shoots anyone should have to face questions as to whether it was criminal, accidental or self-defense.
In Alabama, this woman’s unborn child died. The shooter was not charged for the reason of self-defense. And the woman whose pregnancy was terminated by a bullet should never have been charged.
What if a woman shoots her own pregnant self, or in any way procures a late-term termination?
That’s her own body.
Medical care is needed.
What if a clinician provides the termination? Let the patient get a court order, or else I believe the same scenario as to the third-party shooter applies.
It’s the patient’s body, not the clinician’s.
MaryRose Brunn
Upper Leacock Township