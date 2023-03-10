Regarding the “Lancaster Watchdog” column “Efforts to bring new life to carousel remain tangled” in the March 8 LNP | LancasterOnline:

Years ago while traveling, I passed through Hartford, Connecticut, where at the edge of a park on the edge of town stood an operating carousel for all to enjoy.

I think Ewell Plaza would be the perfect place for residents of Lancaster County to enjoy the Rocky Springs carousel — as opposed to Dutch Wonderland, where you would be required to purchase an entrance ticket and pay for parking.

How anyone (including Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace) could even suggest that the carousel represents racism is ridiculous to me. Many city residents in the 1960s enjoyed the rides at Rocky Springs Amusement Park and would be thrilled to see the carousel in operation once again, as opposed to it being mothballed in a warehouse.

Also, if you are looking for suggestions on decorating the Christian Street parking garage overlooking Ewell Plaza, why not paint a likeness of Barney Ewell? After all, there was enough consideration to honor the man by naming the square after him.

Jeff McComsey

Strasburg