I believe that Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Columbia to Wrightsville, should be converted into a pedestrian and bicycle bridge and closed to all vehicle traffic.

Why should the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invest more than $79 million in an aging bridge?

That money should be spent on the Wright’s Ferry Bridge on Route 30, making it three lanes from the Route 441 ramp to Wrightsville and from Wrightsville to Columbia.

With all the new housing coming into Lancaster County, the traffic will be increasing a great deal. I’m looking at a future in which, within 10 years, Route 30 will be three lanes both ways between Lancaster and York. Officials should look to the future and plan for the growth that is happening now.

Alan R. Kramer

Columbia