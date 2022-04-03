After a four-year, 24/7 bombardment of then-President Donald Trump’s mocking, belittling and dangerously antagonizing words toward any and all people — barring Vladimir Putin, who he currently describes as a “genius” — I find it perplexing that the recent words of President Joe Biden have shocked so many.

Would that world leaders had shed their cowardice before and during World War II and been brave enough to speak the truth about Adolf Hitler and say, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Gas chambers, concentration camps and all forms of Nazi mass murder may never have come to pass.

Andrea Gordon

Manheim Township