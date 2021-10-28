Did anyone watch President Joe Biden’s town hall on CNN on Oct. 21? In my view, the only thing more tragic and disturbing than having a senior citizen who is seemingly as cognitively impaired as our president is that the press and media have done everything in their power (which is considerable) to hide, minimize and gloss over the story.

The presidency has been tarnished, but that hopefully will be transitory. I don’t see how the press and media ever recover from what I view as this gross dereliction of their duty.

George Kuruc

Ephrata