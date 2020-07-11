Why is it that seemingly the only time you read an opposing view to the liberal agenda, it’s on the Opinion page or in the letters to the editor?

In the past, I have tried to explain to my liberal friends the bias in the news media this way: “When was the last time you heard anything bad about President Barack Obama in the news media?”

After a long silence, I would say, “That’s the problem!”

These days, I explain the bias this way: “When was the last time you heard anything good about President Donald Trump in the news media?”

After a long silence, I say, “That’s the problem!”

Gary M. Paioletti

Bethel Township

Lebanon County