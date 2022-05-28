Thank you for the informative article about the Environmental Protection Agency’s rejection of Pennsylvania’s most recent plan to stop polluting the Chesapeake Bay (“EPA: Pa. farms will be checked,” April 19). If sending additional inspectors to Pennsylvania farms will drive up the cost of local food production, that is something we really do not need.

Much of the water-based pollution that escapes Lancaster County is detained in the power pond above the Holtwood Dam. A focused conversation between Pennsylvania’s governor and EPA officials could lead to a federally approved dredging operation in that pond. It’s possible that such an operation could return more than enough sediment and nitrogen to local land than would be needed to meet the stated EPA objectives — possibly without additional cost to Pennsylvania’s taxpayers.

The article reports a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson as saying the department was disappointed by the EPA’s rejection of the state plan. The state Department of Environmental Protection should be deeply disappointed; its continuing failure to meet basic water-quality improvement objectives represents a fundamental failure of the agency to perform on a basic mission.

In my opinion, the state Department of Environmental Protection management structure should be carefully reviewed, and any agency employee found to be costing Pennsylvania taxpayers more than $150,000 per year should be immediately fired and replaced by a competent person.

As feasible, please encourage elected representatives of the people to take a more active role in providing a good return to the people from their investment in essential public services.

Joe Heller

New Holland