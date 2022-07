I have a question for your newspaper editor or editorial board or whomever. Do you actually pay to support 38 comic strip writers in your paper? Count them!

You are raising my subscription cost for LNP | LancasterOnline again.

Since there are polls for everything, have you ever considered taking a poll in your newspaper to see how many people subscribe for the comic strips?

Read some of the cartoons someday, and then see if there is a need to ask why.

Tom Stauffer

West Hempfield Township