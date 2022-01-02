Is it time to end affirmative action? Not quite yet, in my view; affirmative action is a necessary evil. Very few people like it, but until we achieve basic equal opportunity, it will remain necessary.

Equal opportunity is anchored in basic education. Education can only be considered equal if taxpayer funding is equal on a per-student basis. At the moment, the drastic differential in funding per student is killing the concept of equal opportunity.

So maybe, in another generation, we can bury affirmative action — if this generation can come to grips with the reality of the unfairness of Pennsylvania’s current unequal/unfair education funding system.

We will all be in a better place if we can at least achieve equal opportunity on its most basic and necessary level.

Michael Dyer

Pequea Township