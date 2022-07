The Democrats claim that Jan. 6, 2021, was an attempt to overthrow our democracy. To do so, a couple of hundred mostly unarmed idiots were sent to occupy Congress. Great plan.

To investigate, we picked a partisan group that I believe cannot even manage to edit its way to a convincing argument. Even with the help of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, the initial prime-time presentation was boring. Great plan.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata