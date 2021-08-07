There are those who say people with skin color other than “white” are “people of color.”

All skin has color and, within a given color, a range of shadings from light to dark.

We are all people of color. Referring to people with skin color other than “white” as “people of color” is a misnomer, in my view.

Use of that misnomer by anyone, irrespective of color of skin, simply perpetuates a discriminator that I believe the majority of present-day society is attempting to overcome.

Many current television shows and commercials include people with a broad range of skin color and shading. Such involvement is a nonconfrontational approach that takes a giant step toward elimination of biases based upon variation in skin color.

Sadly, there are a few among us, with dark skin as well as light skin, who continue to promote the misguided malice that is based upon not only differences in color and shading of skin, but also race, creed and cultural background.

Hopefully, they too will soon learn that such differences should be inconsequential. Rather, it is the heart, soul and spirit that reflect attitudes, beliefs and human qualities that define our true differences.

It is within reason to conclude that, inherently, we are the same because we seek peace, tranquility, good health and contentment for ourselves, our families and the people around us.

For the betterment of society, all that is required from each of us (politicians included) is mutual respect, courtesy and kindness — as we were taught in kindergarten.

Daniel T. Fritsch

Manheim Township