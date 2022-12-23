I am writing in response to the letter writer who suggested that there is affordable housing to rent in Lancaster County for $200 per month (“Those who pay should have a say,” Dec. 19).

I was skeptical about that claim, so I did as the letter writer suggested and looked it up. In the apartment listings, there was storage space for $25 per month in Elizabethtown, office space (with a bathroom) on New Holland Avenue for $100 to $150 per month, and various garages in the county in about that same price range.

There was one single-bedroom home that popped up in the searches for Lancaster County rentals for what appeared to be $200 per month, but the fine print in the ad stated that this was a weekly rate — and the property also was in York County.

There was another listing, again in Elizabethtown, that appeared to be for a studio apartment, but the actual property description was “2nd floor storage.”

None of the places I found for $200 per month or less were somewhere one could actually live. Widening the price range to $500 per month — more than double the letter writer’s claim — searches for Lancaster County rentals of habitable space still came up empty.

We need to do better than superficially looking at this issue. For anyone truly interested in solving the problems of affordable housing, I recommend the book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Michael Desmond.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township