It’s been just over one year since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization led to states stripping away abortion rights from millions of people. Now, 1 in 3 women and pregnant people nationwide have lost access to abortion.

Today, Planned Parenthood Keystone and other abortion providers have the herculean task of providing increased care to patients displaced by the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Here in Pennsylvania, our health centers have seen a 20% increase in patients accessing abortion care. Over the past year, the No. 1 question I am asked is, “What happens next?”

In May, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, our national office, announced its support for U.S. Supreme Court expansion and federal court reform.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America boldly outlines its court reform priorities, and Planned Parenthood Keystone is in full support. We refuse to accept the status quo. We refuse to accept that the courts can only exist as they do now. The world we envision and are fighting toward is one in which the courts are a backstop for our rights.

While our national office takes the lead on court reform, Planned Parenthood Keystone will continue to show up as we always have. In Harrisburg, we’re advocating for expanded contraceptive coverage and funding for sexual and reproductive health. In Allentown, York and Warminster, we’re serving patients coming from out of state for an in-clinic abortion.

In Reading, Lancaster, Bensalem and Wilkes-Barre, we’re meeting the influx of patients seeking medication abortion and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

And always, always with our doors open to those who need us.

Melissa Reed

President and CEO

Planned Parenthood Keystone