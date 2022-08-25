Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has joined U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in seeming to be afraid of publicly debating those with opposing ideas.

By declining an invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline to debate his Democratic opponent before the November election, I believe that Mastriano has simply admitted that several of his ideas are indefensible and that he has no ability to defend them.

Smucker has also refused in the past to have public debates with his opponent.

Isn’t it good to know that these two have no time for anyone who disagrees with them? In fact, they seem to be genuinely afraid to have to stand up like men and publicly defend their own ideas or positions.

“Spineless” is not an attribute I would like in my governor or congressional representative, so let’s vote for someone else this November.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown