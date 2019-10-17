In response to the Oct. 2 letter to the editor “Church World Service agenda,” let me point out the obvious. A quick Google search would suggest that the letter writer’s surname comes from Scotland or Ireland. So his ancestors at some point came to America from elsewhere, probably looking for a better life. My ancestors came here from elsewhere (Germany), probably for the same reason. Now the writer is an American, as I am. I love this country and the people in it.
But I love people who are not Americans as well. When I see a person who is hungry, or hurting, no matter where that person is from, I want to help him or her. This is a complicated world, and the answers to some questions are also complicated. But it has to start with compassion for those who are not as well off as I am. I can’t do everything for everyone, but I can do some things.
And America has learned many times that when we all work together, we can do a lot. We can and do help people where they reside. But many have come here. We don’t “bring them.” They come. We have to decide how to respond. This is a great country because of the many who have come here from Ireland, Germany, Haiti, Guatemala, Mexico and elsewhere. I agree we can’t take everyone, but we have room for many. We need them. They won’t hurt us — they will help us to remain a great nation.
Dennis Ernest
Clay Township