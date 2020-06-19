Our church has twice formed a welcome team to support a refugee family resettling in Lancaster. What started as an intellectual response to “love your neighbor as yourself” grew into a heartfelt love for new friends and deeper appreciation of my own city.

A Syrian refugee family taught me about hospitality. Often, I would visit with a long to-do list and they would graciously stop me: “We’ll do that, yes, but first, let’s eat together.” They amazed me with their drive to work and learn. Before I could even locate a driver’s manual for him in his language, one of the young men in the family had watched YouTube videos of people reading it in Arabic and passed the test.

Through learning to know them, I learned about Syria, but also about my own hometown. I learned about Alpha & Omega Church of the Brethren, which provides free English classes and a program called Computers for Refugees. And about a landlord who offers both clean properties and kindness, as he himself was once a refugee. I learned about businesses like Upohar, Sweet Shoppe, and Lancaster Works, which provide jobs to newly arrived immigrants; and about The Common Wheel and Hush Money Bikes’ bicycle donations.

I learned to know former refugees who now share their talents in Lancaster at the Language Beyond Borders translation service, storytelling events, and Mustafa Nuur’s Bridge connections over food. Doing the “work” of welcome has gifted me with new friends and a fresh view of our generous community.

Laura Kanagy

Lancaster