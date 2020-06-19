As a person of faith, as well as a pastor of a local faith community, my life as an individual — as well as my faith community’s life — have been radically shaped by many refugees.

First and foremost, we have been shaped by Jesus, who himself was a refugee.

Secondly, my own life and faith have been encouraged, challenged and shaped by my relationship with a friend, Mustafa Nuur. One of the greatest things we got to do together was work on an art show at the Community Room on King featuring the art of refugees from Greece.

Thirdly, our community has been blessed to help resettle a refugee family through Church World Service. This family has brought diversity, openness and new relationships to our community. I have become richer because of the relationships I have with my refugee friends. My faith community has become richer because of the relationships that we have with our refugee friends.

I encourage you today to seek out relationships with refugees and welcome them into your life. Your life (and faith) will be richer because of it.

Ryan Braught

Pastor of Veritas Church