The other night on PBS, I saw a news piece on the plight of Syrian refugees. It included footage of some Syrian children and the terrible things that happened to a representative few of them. It so happened that the Syrian children featured on this particular night were almost the same age and size as a couple of my own grandchildren. Right after the Syrian footage, a leader of the International Rescue Committee was interviewed about the terrible plight of the Syrian refugees. This leader dramatically called on the head of the United Nations to confront all the nations of the world about the terrible plight of Syrian refugees.

But so what, I habitually thought. Isn’t there really bad news almost every night? Trouble was that this time my own grandchildren somehow sneaked their faces into those Syrian videos. There are very few people about whom I could say with any degree of confidence, “I’d give my life for you.” But I like to think it would be almost natural to give my life to save one of my own grandchildren. Of course, I could be fooling myself about this, but at least I’m convinced that if I can just keep some connecting feeling between those suffering Syrian kids and my feelings for my own grandkids, then at least my initial “so what?” reaction will be blown out of the water for a while.

John Pinder

Lancaster Township